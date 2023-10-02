MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Mingo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating into an illegal drag racing event that damaged the roadway near Mingo Central High School.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received several calls regarding the event, including reports that the roadway had been completely shut down. Mingo County Sheriff Joe Smith says the event is believed to have happened around midnight Saturday or early Sunday morning.

The event also caused damage to the roadway, authorities say.

The sheriff says investigators used professional photos from the event posted on social media to recover license plates from all across the Tri-State including in Kanawha County, West Virginia, and Greenup County, Kentucky.

The investigation is ongoing, and the sheriff’s office says no arrests have been made at this time.