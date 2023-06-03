MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A West Virginia State Police Trooper was shot and killed in Mingo County on Friday, June 2, 2023.

Gov. Jim Justice announced the death of Sgt. Cory Maynard, 38, on Friday. Another man, 39-year-old Benjamin Baldwin, of Matewan, was shot. They said he was in stable, but critical condition.

The suspect, 29-year-old Timothy Kennedy, of Matewan, was caught after an hours-long manhunt. He was found in a stolen vehicle just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Kennedy was arraigned the following day around 10 a.m. He was charged with first-degree murder.