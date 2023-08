MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia State Police are investigating after the bodies of two men were found on Saturday.

Dispatchers received a call after the bodies were found in a wooded area in Dingess near Hilltop Lane/Blueberry Avenue.

The WVSP believes the bodies had been there for about a week.

Their identities are not being released at this time. Their bodies have been sent to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies.

No other information is being released at this time.