MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia 511 says a portion of U.S. Rte. 119 in Mingo County is closed for overnight bridge replacement.

The northbound and southbound lanes are closed between mile markers 12.7 and 12.75 from Sunday at 6 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m., WV 511 says.

A mile marker map for Rte. 119 shows the closure is in the Belo-Myrtle area of Mingo County.

Traffic officials are telling drivers in the area to be prepared to stop.