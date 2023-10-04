MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Following an illegal drag race that took place near Mingo Central High School over the weekend, all eyes are now on the nearby drag race sports complex that remains empty and unused.

In 2022, the Almost Heaven, formerly Twin Branch, Motorsports Complex in Mingo County brought in a crowd of nearly 5,000 people for its soft opening weekend.

Local drag racers like Jimmy Finley say after nearly 10 years, they believed their dream of having a drag racing strip close to home would come true. However, shortly after this event, their high hopes turned to disappointment.

The Mingo County Redevelopment Authority now owns the property and as of Tuesday night, the drag strip is locked up. Locals say it’s been closed for almost a year and they want to know why it hasn’t been reopened.

“We’ve asked the same question. We keep getting the run-around answers,” Finley says Tuesday evening.

13 News reached out to the redevelopment authority for answers to these questions but so far, it’s still unclear why it remains closed.

In the meantime, local racers are traveling further away to race, but others recently chose to stay closer to home and race on public roads.

The Mingo County Sheriff’s Department says in a social media post that they want “people to have a safe place where they can (race) legally.” However, “attempting to close the roadway and racing illegally isn’t an option.”

It’s not clear if anyone was arrested as a result of the illegal races that allegedly shut down a road over the weekend, but the sheriff’s office says those responsible have reached out and will be cleaning and making repairs to the road.

As for when or if the new drag strip will reopen, that question remains unanswered for now.