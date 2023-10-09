WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) – Two firefighters injured over the weekend are now both at home recovering after responding to a rekindling of a fire from last week.

“My heart goes out to them. I treat all of those guys like they’re my kids, and whenever something like this happens, it hurts me,” Williamson Fire Chief Joey Carey said. “It’s very, very unfortunate, but I’m just happy my guys are okay and they’re alive.”

The incident happened on Sunday morning. Crews were putting out flames that had rekindled from a fire earlier in the week when Carey said the front of the building collapsed landing on the two firefighters in the roadway.

Williamson Fire Lieutenant Shane Runyon said it happened in a split second. All of a sudden, there was debris covering the entire roadway, and he was pulling 19-year-old Cameron Varney out from underneath it.

“I’d ordered the guys not to go inside because of the danger,” Carney said. “They were standing in the middle of the street and started to spray the structure and in just a moment it collapsed.”

Runyon said he hopes to be back to work next Monday after suffering from a sprained ankle. However, it’s a different story for Varney who suffered from multiple skull fractures and a spinal injury.

Varney’s mother, Cassie Diamond, said it could be months before he gets back to doing what he loves: serving his community.

“It’s terrifying,” said Diamond. “I always pray that when he goes out that I don’t get those phone calls and things like that because you don’t want that for your child. But I always knew that it was a possibility.”

Diamond said she’s grateful for the outpouring of support their family has seen since the incident happened on Sunday.

“There was two ladies that lived in the community and had heard what was going on … When they saw Cameron on the ground, one of the ladies went back into her home and got a blanket and some towels to keep my son warm,” she said. “To hear those stories, I don’t have the words or the thank you’s enough for our community.”

Carey said this incident was not the first time the fire had rekindled since it broke out on Wednesday; so, he’s relieved that demolition has begun on the building.

He said it’s going to be a few days before demolition is completed. As crews work, that portion of Fourth Avenue will be down to one lane of traffic during the daytime.