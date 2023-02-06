MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A Mingo County man was arrested for allegedly hitting people with a metal pipe and using the weapon to hold his victims hostage.

According to the criminal complaint, Nathan A. Jewell, 28, of Matewan, was in an argument with several individuals inside his home.

He allegedly got violent and hit those individuals with a metal pipe. The victim told authorities Jewell brandished the pipe and would not allow anyone to leave.

That victim escaped through a window and ran to Giovanni’s Pizza to call 911, the criminal complaint stated.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they allegedly found Jewell approaching them with the pipe and disobeying lawful commands.

It was at this time that a deputy tased Jewell, according to the criminal complaint. Legal documents stated that deputies then disarmed Jewell and handcuffed him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Investigators said they found another victim at the scene with a laceration to the back of their head. That victim refused medical treatment, according to court documents.

However, the victim who escaped through a window needed immediate treatment for two lacerations to their head, the criminal complaint said.

Authorities charged Jewell with:

Malicious or unlawful assault;

Domestic violence;

Kidnapping; and

Obstructing an officer.

Jewell was taken to Southwestern Regional Jail in Holden, West Virginia.