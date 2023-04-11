MATEWAN, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia State Police (WVSP) says a person was murdered in Matewan, West Virginia, on Monday.

According to WVSP, the murder happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Magnolia Gardens Apartments.

WVSP says this is an active investigation involving multiple suspects in custody and several crime scenes. Multiple troopers were also involved in the investigation, according to WVSP.

Troopers say they will provide an update on Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Stay with 13 News for updates.