WILLIAMSON, WV (WOWK) — Williamson City Council stripped the city’s Mayor of his fiscal responsibilities at Thursday’s night city council meeting.

This means Mayor Charlie Hatfield can no longer sign city checks. That is now in the hands of Councilman Mike Casey.

Hatfield told 13 News that while he cannot comment on the matter, the decision stems from his involvement in a lawsuit while he was CEO of Williamson Hospital.