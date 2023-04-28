MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman accused of trying to submit a West Virginia absentee voting ballot for someone she knew no longer lived in the state will now participate in a pretrial diversion program.

The sentence comes after Judy Taylor, of Matewan, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of false swearing, Logan County Prosecutor Dave Wandling said.

Wandling served as a special prosecutor on the Mingo County case.

Taylor’s guilty plea is in connection to the incident in October 2020. A criminal complaint says that Taylor knew the person she was submitting the ballot for no longer lived in West Virginia making him ineligible to complete an absentee ballot for the 2020 general election.

In addition to knowing the person was ineligible, the complaint says she also filled out the application and signed the man’s name.