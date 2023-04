MINGO COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A woman who was severely injured in a house explosion in Naugatuck at the end of March has died, according to the Kermit Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire officials tell 13 News that Kay Davis died on Saturday.

The explosion happened on March 29 in Naugatuck.

A Kermit VFD Spokesperson said they are not sure what caused the explosion.