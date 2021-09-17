Mining company locating first US plant in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Officials say a mining company is locating a new plant in West Virginia, bringing 47 new full-time jobs and a $10 million investment.

CS Global Group, a Turkish mining company, specializes in barite manufacturing and sales. It is locating its first U.S. manufacturing plant in Moundsville.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said the plant is expected to be operating in early 2022. CS Global Group operates in more than 60 countries.

“We’re really building something incredible in West Virginia and I want to thank CS Global Group for coming here and adding another brick to our strong economic foundation,” Justice said. “An announcement like this just goes to show that the outside world is finally waking up to the fact that West Virginia is the diamond in the rough they all missed.”

The company manufactures and sells barium sulfate, which is used in the oil and gas drilling industry and other industrial applications.