Missing Roane County man found dead

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man missing from Roane County has been found dead.
According to Thomas Wilson, 55, in Spring Creek today, Jan. 14. He was last seen around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 23 outside the Rock Bar walking north on Market Street in Spencer, according to the West Virginia State Police. A Silver Alert was issued Dec. 27.
Body to Chief Medical Examiner for a complete autopsy to determine the cause of death.
