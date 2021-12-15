Missing teen from Kanawha County last seen in Cabell County

Tracey Brown was last seen at a juvenile center in Cabell County where he ran away

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department says they received information about a runaway teenager that may be in the area.

Tracey Brown Jr., 16 of Kanawha County, was last seen on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at a juvenile center in Cabell County where he ran away, deputies say.

They say that his family believes he may in the Oak Hill area.

Deputies say if you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts to contact the nearest Law Enforcement Office