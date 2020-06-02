Missing Woman at Grandview Overlook found alive

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)– 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020: West Virginia State Police confirmed that Julie Wheeler, who was reported missing at the Grandview overlook in the New River Gorge National River was found alive. She was located by Troopers following an extensive search.

Details on the situation are limited. Investigators said she is alive and well. No further information was released due to the investigation being open and ongoing.

12:51 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020: The name of a woman who is missing in the New River Gorge was released on Tuesday afternoon. Rangers with the National Park Service told 59News she is 43-year-old Julie Wheeler.

Crews are still on scene conducting a ground search. The area they are covering is wider than what they were previously searching.

59News has a crew on the scene with searchers and will bring you more details as they become available.

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS)— 4:30 p.m. Monday, June 1, 2020: The ground search for the missing woman at the Grandview overlook in the New River Gorge National River is suspended until tomorrow morning Tuesday, June 2, 2020. That is according to officials with the National Park Service.

The National Guard is using a helicopter to search for the missing woman. 59News is told they are using an infrared gun to search for heat sources.

59News has a crew on the scene with searchers and will bring you more details as they become available.

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — 8 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020: The search for a missing woman resumed on Monday morning. Information on the 43-year-old woman’s identity has not been released. Investigators said she potentially fell from the overlook at Grandview in the New River Gorge National River.

59News has a crew on the scene with searchers and will bring you more details as they become available.

5:30 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, UPDATE: The search for a missing woman at the Grandview overlook of the New River National River is called off for the night.

We’re told rescue crews had to call off the search at 1:30 Monday morning after dispatchers tell us a woman potentially fell from an overlook at Grandview National Park.

Jan Care Ambulance, State Police, the National Park Service, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Department, and Beaver Volunteer Department responded.

Details are still extremely limited at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to follow this developing story.

GRANDVIEW, WV (WVNS) — Crews are on the scene at the Grandview overlook of the New River National River after it was reported that a woman fell from an overlook. Raleigh County dispatchers tell us the call came in just after 8:30 p.m.

Dispatchers said as of nine Sunday evening, units were still looking for the victim. A witness told us rope rescue teams and drones are aiding in the search.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more details become available.