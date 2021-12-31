Missing woman reported out of South Charleston

West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office reports a missing woman from South Charleston.

Megan Vera Marie Forzetting, 32, is said to be last seen at Thomas Memorial Health. KCSO says that she is known to date another recently-reported missing person, Michael Criniti.

The missing person report says that she is five-foot-three-inches, weighs 100 pounds, has sandy blonde hair and blue/gray eyes.

Deputies are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts since Dec. 23, 2021, to contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office. They can be reached at 304-357-0169, through their social media pages, by email at tips@kanawhasheriff.us, or anonymously on their website.

