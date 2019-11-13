Mission West Virginia brings awareness, support to foster care

HURRICANE, W.Va (WOWK) – With Christmas approaching there are thousands of children in our area who think the best present is a family to open their door to them.

November is National Adoption Month and Kylee Hassan says her organization, Mission West Virginia, wants to get the word out that there are kids ready and waiting for a family.

“[They want] A family that is going to love this child, provide a safe environment for them,” Hassan said. “They may have never gotten that in their life before.”

“It takes a village to raise a child” is an old African Proverb that has taken on worldwide significance. It’s also the theme of an upcoming event Mission West Virginia is hosting. The organization’s goal is to see every child in foster care finds a family’s heart to call home.

“Especially in foster care and adoption, we want to bring awareness that everyone plays a crucial role in the village that it takes to support these children and, especially, the families going through,” Hassan said.

So Mission West Virginia is grabbing people’s attention with a display of figurines made by children in foster care. The figurines are accompanied by a blank home or building for members of the public to color and decorate.

With approximately 7,000 children in foster care and only 1,500 foster families, Mission West Virginia wants more families to step up and give a child stability and warmth they may have never had.

“Whether that child is in your home for two days, two months, two years, or forever,” Hassan said. “You can take solace in the fact that you are providing that love and support and a safe place for that child to land.”

The “village” part of this effort will be on display at the Capitol Rotunda Monday, November 18, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. and everyone is welcome to stop by and decorate a house and learn more about fostering.

Mission West Virginia says one of the misconceptions about fostering is that it’s expensive, but they say that’s not necessarily true. They say sometimes it’s simply the cost of household updates like a smoke detector or fire extinguisher. You can find more information on the Mission West Virginia website.