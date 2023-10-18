CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Missouri man has pleaded guilty to a child pornography charge in West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Daniel Beckman, 46, of Watson, Missouri, appeared in federal court in Charleston on Tuesday, Oct. 17, where he pleaded guilty to receipt of child pornography.

The DOJ says Beckman is accused of communicating with a female minor through Snapchat in November 2022. Court records say he offered the juvenile payment in exchange for explicit images and videos of herself. According to the DOJ, Beckman allegedly admitted to paying her $625 through CashApp for images and videos he allegedly saved to his phone.

According to court records, in December 2022, Beckman met another female minor online through the first juvenile. The DOJ says he began communicating with her on Snapchat, also offering her payment for explicit photos and videos.

The DOJ says Beckman’s sentencing has been scheduled for Feb. 6, 2024. He faces at least five and up to 20 years in prison, with five years to a lifetime of supervised release as well as a $250,000 fine, court records say. Beckman will also be required to register as a sex offender.