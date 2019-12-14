Mobile Food Pantry feeds hundreds of families in Berkeley County

INWOOD, W.Va. (WDVM) — People from all walks of life waited in line outside the New Life Community Church in Inwood to get fresh foods and groceries.

Thursday morning, the Mountaineer Food Bank’s Mobile Food Pantry brought some fresh and healthy foods to communities in need in Berkeley County.

The mobile food pantry is expected to serve around 300-350 households, according to officials.

Despite the rain, around 30 volunteers turned out to help make the event a success.

Laurie Dent was among the hundreds waiting in line, and says the event is incredibly helpful for her and her mother.

“I only get so much in food stamps a month, and it was gone within two weeks,” said Dent, a Bunker Hill resident. “I’m glad churches like this do stuff for people.”

Laura Phillips is Director of Community Programs for the Mountaineer Food Bank. She says, she understands that household budgets can be stretched.

The Mountaineer Food Bank serves 48 counties in West Virginia.

“We get to talk to some amazing people that come through these lines,” said Shannon Dusing, First Impressions Director at New Life.

Organizers say the mobile pantry serves neighborhoods that need it the most.

“The compassion that everyone has, the people receiving are so grateful,” said volunteer Ashley Flanigan.

Families also get handy recipes to accompany the food they receive.

The next mobile food pantry event with New Life takes place Thursday, January 30.

