Mobile mammography program to stop in Mason County

MORGANTOWN, WV (WOWK) – WVU Medicine and the WVU Cancer Institute announced Bonnie’s Bus will stop in Mason County next week.

The mobile mammography vehicle will be at Valley Health in Gallipolis Ferry from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 16 to offer 3D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. WVU Medicine says appointments can be made by calling 304-675-5725.

The screening mammograms are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare, if available. However, officials say patients who are underinsured or uninsured and meet enrollment criteria will be assisted in enrolling in the West Virginia Breast and Cervical Cancer Screening Program (WVBCCSP) to cover the cost of their screening mammogram.

Uninsured women living in West Virginia who are 40 and older can receive a free screening mammogram on the Bus through the generosity of grant funding and donations, according to WVU Medicine. A physician’s order is needed for a mammogram.

WVU Medicine says extra precautions will be taken due to the pandemic. Staff will wear masks, patients are to wait in their car until their appointment time, and appointment times are being extended to allow staff to thoroughly sanitize between patients.

Bonnie’s Bus has provided more than 21,500 mammograms for women throughout West Virginia, detecting more than 110 cases of breast cancer since 2009. WVU Medicine says many of those screened are underinsured or uninsured and qualify for screening through the WVBCCSP.

Bonnie’s Bus, a gift to the WVU Cancer Institute by Joe and Ben Statler and named for their late mother, Bonnie Wells Wilson, works with a statewide partnership of clinicians, public health professionals, women’s groups, and other community leaders working to help reduce the number of deaths from breast cancer in West Virginia.

