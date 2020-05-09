Moms4Masks campaign encourages facial protection over Mother’s Day weekend

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – It’s called #Moms4Masks. It’s a social media campaign to encourage Kanawha County residents to wear masks in public to keep themselves and others, especially moms, safe.

“I noticed what I consider to be unreasonable attacks on physicians, health care providers, and civic leaders over the issue of facial covering.” said Kanawha County Commission president Kent Carper.

There’s currently no requirement in West Virginia that masks must be worn whenever you go out in public. However, health leaders encourage their use.

“Wearing a face covering in public, especially places like grocery stores and pharmacies where it’s difficult to stay six feet away from people, helps to prevent people who may have the virus and not yet know from spreading it to others.” explained Dr. Sherri Young, health officer at Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

So, the campaign tying in Mother’s Day weekend was created.

Those participating include former first Lady of West Virginia Gayle Manchin and Senator Shelley Moore Capito.

Other city leaders, like Charleston Mayor Amy Goodwin, believe this will help stop the spread as the state and county continue to reopen.

“I speak to my mother every single day and the one thing she asks me all the time is ‘are you wearing your mask?’ and ‘are you keeping yourself safe?’. So, for this Mother’s Day, that’s what we’re asking all mothers to do is be safe, wear a mask.” said Goodwin.

County officials encourage the public to upload their facial protection pictures to social media and use the hashtag #moms4masks.