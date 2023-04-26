CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia saw the fifth-largest jump in money lost to romance scams from 2021 to 2022, according to a study by Social Catfish.

From 2021 to 2022, West Virginia saw a 135.3% increase in money loss due to romance scams, according to the study. The states with higher increases include: Arkansas, New Mexico, Maine and New Hampshire.

The study says $3.4 million was lost to romance scams in West Virginia. For the 102 victims, it says they lost an average of $33,635.

It says some of the most popular romance scams include: using celebrities’ names to get money, using cryptocurrency and people pretending to be military personnel.