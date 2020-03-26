Monongahela National Forest adds virtual services

ELKINS, WV (WVNS) — The Monongahela National Forest is implementing virtual services to protect the health and safety of employees and visitors. The action comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in accordance with guidance from federal and state authorities.

Offices and developed campgrounds in the forest are closed. However, the public is encouraged to visit the Monongahela National Forest website for digital services and contact information for the various offices. Staff members are on duty from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Highland Scenic Highway

“As we work through an unpredictable and rapidly changing situation, health and safety is our number one priority,” said Forest Supervisor Shawn Cochran. “We are committed to supporting our communities and fulfilling our mission as we all work together to minimize the impacts and spread of COVID-19.”

The forest is taking these actions based on the best available medical advice to limit gatherings of large numbers of people and to promote social distancing, according to the Monongahela National Forest. Visitors to National Forests are urged to take the precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

