Monongalia County bar closure extended

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has issued an executive order​ extending the closure of all bars in Monongalia County for an additional 10 days.

The new order extends the countywide bar closure, established under Executive Order 52-20, until Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at 12:01 a.m.

“Monongalia County remains a hotspot and going to a bar is among the riskiest things that we can do at a time where we’re trying to contain this terrible virus,” Justice said. “We’ve seen some of our numbers across the state start to move in our favor just in the past day or so, but it’s absolutely crucial for us to see continued improvement in Monongalia County in the days ahead. It is our hope to be able to get these businesses reopened as soon as safety can be ensured for all.”

As of Thursday morning, July 23, more than 17.9% of West Virginia’s active cases were located in Monongalia County, according to the Governor’s office. The county currently has 289 active cases, the highest total for any county statewide.

“At the end of the day, we need a little more time to see where our numbers are headed,” Justice said. “We cannot afford to make a wrong move and end up right back where we started or worse.”

The order was also requested by the Monongalia County Commission to help ensure the health and safety of citizens, Justice’s office says.

The order keeps all Monongalia County bars closed for the on-premises consumption of food or drinks or occupancy by the general public. However, customers will still be permitted to pick up food or drinks to be taken away.

The new order also allows patrons to be seated, for dining, at tables and bar tops within “bar areas” of restaurants, hotels, and other similar facilities, subject to the same limitations that are in place for restaurants. The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration will soon issue further guidance regarding this limitation to these facilities.

