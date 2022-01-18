Monongalia County deputies search for former UK pro rugby player

All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Deputies are looking for assistance in locating a man reported as missing from Monongalia County.

Bryn Hargreaves

According to a post on the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page, deputies are attempting to locate a man reported as missing.

The post states that Bryn Hargreaves, 36, was reported missing on Sunday, Jan. 16. He is originally from England but now lives in the Cheat Lake area. While Hargreaves was reported missing Sunday, authorities say he has not been seen for two weeks.

Hargreaves is described as standing 6’2″ and weighing 220 pounds, with brown hair and a tattoo of a family crest on his right arm, according to the sheriff’s department.

Hargreaves was a professional rugby player in England, prior to moving to the U.S.

Those with information about Hargreaves’ whereabouts are asked to contact the sheriff’s department at 304-291-7260.

photo courtesy of Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook page

