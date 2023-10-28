UNION, WV (WVNS) — A Monroe County Deputy is facing several child pornography charges after an extensive investigation, according to Special Prosecutor Brian Cochran.

West Virginia State Police say on April 1, 2023, troopers launched an investigation on Monroe County Deputy Evan Paul Blankenship for soliciting nude photographs from a minor. During the investigation, troopers seized multiple photos depicting underage females as evidence. Those photos were sent to the West Virginia State Police Digital Forensic Laboratory for further examination.

After the examination, troopers reported the findings to Cochran who instructed the WVSP to charge Blankenship in the investigation, according to state police

Troopers say Blankenship was charged Wednesday, Oct. 25 with three counts of using minors in filming sexually explicit conduct, four counts of distribution and display of obscene matter to a minor, three counts of possession of child erotica, and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Blankenship was arrested for the charges on Thursday, Oct. 26, arraigned and released on a $30,000 bond. An arraignment date has not been announced at this time.

West Virginia State Police say the investigation is still ongoing.