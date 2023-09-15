MONROE COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The sheriff of Monroe County was arrested in relation to a child pornography investigation for failing to report a deputy accused of the crimes, according to the West Virginia State Police.

Troopers say Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones is charged with failure to report as a mandated reporter, obstructing, and deceiving proper standing to county civil service commission in connection to the investigation.

According to the WVSP, an investigation was opened into a Monroe County sheriff’s deputy for allegedly soliciting nude pictures from a minor. Throughout the investigation, troopers found evidence that Monroe County Sheriff Jeffrey Jones allegedly interfered in the investigation.

Jones is accused of “deceiving the Monroe County Civil Service Commission during the hiring” process of the deputy under investigation, the WVSP says. According to troopers, the sheriff allegedly also did not file a referral with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and failed to comply with the lawfully issued subpoena.

The Special Prosecutor on the case instructed warrants to be issued for Jones’ arrest, according to the WVSP.

Troopers say Jones was arraigned in the Monroe County Magistrate Court before being released on a $1,000 personal recognizance bond.