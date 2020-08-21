Monroe County suspends athletics practice due to COVID-19

UNION, WV (WVNS) – Student-athletes in Monroe County, West Virginia will not be heading to the practice field.

Monroe County Schools Superintendent Joetta Basile says the decision came Friday, Aug. 21 after a report of a community COVID-19 outbreak.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 31 cases of the virus in Monroe County.

