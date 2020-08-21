Monroe County suspends athletics practice due to COVID-19

UNION, WV (WVNS) – Student-athletes in Monroe County, West Virginia will not be heading to the practice field.
Monroe County Schools Superintendent Joetta Basile says the decision came Friday, Aug. 21 after a report of a community COVID-19 outbreak.
As of 10 a.m. Friday, the WV Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 31 cases of the virus in Monroe County.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WV governor updates state on COVID-19
- Countdown to Indy: Breaking down the field, Helio in the hot seat
- Ashland Boys Hoops holds outdoor gathering to honor perfect 33-0 season
- Suspect sought in alleged robbery
- Newsfeed Now: Tracking the Tropics; Huge crowds at Alabama football game goes viral
- Fairmont State confirms COVID-19 cases
- Mandatory COVID-19 testing coming to Ohio residential care facilities
- WV COVID-19 death toll rises to 170
- Woman arrested for leaving baby in vehicle
- Postmaster testifies in Senate on mail, Mnuchin denies role