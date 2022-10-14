CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — West Virginia’s new fall Monster Trout stocking program is launching on Monday, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced in a press release Friday, and it comes with a contest that rewards anglers who catch a monster trout.

The program will span the weeks of Oct. 17 and Oct. 24, and the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock 40 lakes and streams with 30,000 trout, of which, 2,500 trophy-size rainbows raised at WVDNR hatcheries and the White Sulphur Springs Federal Hatchery.

According to the release, 250 of the 2,500 trophy-size trout will be tagged with a special number. If you catch one, submit a photo of the catch to receive a commemorative hat and certificate.

The lakes and streams below are receiving a fall trout stocking:

Anthony Creek – Greenbrier County

– Greenbrier County Big Clear Creek – Greenbrier County

– Greenbrier County Blackwater River – Tucker County

– Tucker County Brandywine Lake – Pendleton County

– Pendleton County Buckhannon River – Upshur County

– Upshur County Buffalo Fork Lake – Pocahontas County

– Pocahontas County Cacapon Park Lake – Morgan County

– Morgan County Coopers Rock Lake – Monongalia County

– Monongalia County Cranberry River – Nicholas Pocahontas, Webster counties

– Nicholas Pocahontas, Webster counties Elk River – Randolph, Webster counties

– Randolph, Webster counties Evitts Run – Jefferson County

– Jefferson County Glade Creek of New River – Raleigh County

– Raleigh County Knapps Creek – Pocahontas County

– Pocahontas County Lost River – Hardy County

– Hardy County New Creek Lake – Grant County

– Grant County North Branch of Potomac River – Mineral County

– Mineral County North Fork South Branch – Grant, Pendleton counties

– Grant, Pendleton counties Opequon Creek – Berkeley, Jefferson counties

– Berkeley, Jefferson counties Pendleton Lake – Tucker County

– Tucker County Pinnacle Creek – Wyoming County Pipestem Resort State Park Lake – Mercer, Summers counties

– Mercer, Summers counties Pond Fork – Kanawha County

– Kanawha County R.D. Bailey Tailwaters – Wyoming, Mingo counties

– Wyoming, Mingo counties Rock Cliff Lake – Hardy County

– Hardy County Shavers Fork (Lower & Upper Sections) – Randolph County

– Randolph County South Branch (Franklin & Smoke Hole Sections) – Hampshire County

– Hampshire County Summersville Tailwaters – Nicholas County

– Nicholas County Seneca Lake – Pocahontas County

– Pocahontas County Spruce Knob Lake – Randolph County

– Randolph County Summit Lake – Greenbrier County

– Greenbrier County Sutton Tailwaters – Braxton County

– Braxton County Tygart River Headwaters & Tailwaters – Barbour, Marion, Pocahontas, Taylor, Randolph counties

– Barbour, Marion, Pocahontas, Taylor, Randolph counties Teter Creek Lake – Barbour County

– Barbour County Upper Guyandotte River – Raleigh County

– Raleigh County Watoga Lake – Pocahontas County

– Pocahontas County West Fork Greenbrier River – Pocahontas County

– Pocahontas County Williams River – Pocahontas County

West Virginia fishing licenses, trout stamps and a valid form of identification are required for all anglers 15 years and older. They can be purchased at 160 retail locations across the state or online.