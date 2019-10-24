Mooney, House Republicans storm impeachment inquiry deposition

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK)- On Wednesday House Republicans put a stop to a deposition after storming the closed room. Those lawmakers included Rep. Alex Mooney, (R) West Virginia.

“These hearings have been shut off to the American people, members of congress like me who represent hundreds of thousands of West Virginians, over 600,000, should be allowed in this should be a transparent process,” said Rep. Mooney.

The testimony, a part of the impeachment inquiry was delayed five hours. Republicans have argued that these meetings should be open to the public, while democrats say this is standard for an investigation.

“They’re the ones playing fast and loose with the rules. There is nothing going on in these hearings that is confidential or classified. They’ve closed off the hearings for no reason other than to have a one-sided impeachment inquiry,” said Rep. Mooney.

Mooney posted a video of himself and others walking into the Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility and later posted a call he had made while in the room on Twitter. This has led some to say he broke federal law by having a phone in the hearing.

“All of our cell phones were taken from us upon entering so there is no crime involved. The crime is that they’re trying to impeach the President of the United States without an open hearing,” said Rep. Mooney.