CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A vacant seat in the West Virginia House of Delegates has now been filled.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced Tuesday, Oct. 31, that he appointed Erica Moore to serve the 15th House of Delegates District, which covers Roane and Wirt counties. The seat became vacant after Riley Keaton resigned earlier this month.

According to the governor’s office, Moore is a Roane County native and WVU graduate. While at WVU, she studied computer science. Moore also has a background working in county offices across the state and manages her family’s oil and gas business.