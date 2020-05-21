More businesses including pools, indoor amusement, movie theaters receive reopening dates

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced additional businesses across West Virginia will be able to reopen in Week 5 of “West Virginia Strong – The Comeback,” including:

Swimming Pools – the CDC has recently released guidance for reopening pools

Bowling Alleys, pool halls, roller rinks and other places with indoor amusement

Spas and Massage businesses

Limited Video Lottery retailers

The governor also says movie theaters and casinos will be able to reopen Friday, June 5 as part of Week 6 of the reopening plan.

While reopening is still scheduled to continue, Justice says some areas of the Eastern Panhandle are now on “high alert” as some counties such as Berkeley and Jefferson have seen a rise in cases. Justice and Adjunct General of the West Virginia National Guard Maj. Gen. James Hoyer say the WV National Guard will be responding to the area to assist the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and local health departments to look into the issue and find a solution to prevent further increases.

“We’re running to the fire. I have directed our National Guard to go, and go within hours, and report back to me first thing in the morning as to all their findings,” Justice says. “It may very well be that we have got to take more strenuous guidelines than what we have today there, and if we do we’ll do that tomorrow. My first and foremost responsibility is to protect you.”

The governor is also urging West Virginians, especially those in the Eastern Panhandle counties to wear masks while out in public to slow the spread of the virus.

