More childhood COVID-19 cases reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — By now the vast majority of the oldest population in West Virginia has been vaccinated, but not so much for the youngest people.

There have been 970 new cases in the past day, but active cases have held steady in the range of 6,400. The numbers raising the most concern are that in the past week, 26% of all new cases have been reported in people age 20 and under. Another concern is that many other cases among youth may be going undetected.

“Well Mark, there is a simple answer for that. I would recommend everyone that everyone get the vaccine. And you’re absolutely right with Thanksgiving coming up and Christmas, and with people getting together those numbers can get higher. So, we want people to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Ayne Amjad, West Virginia Public Health Officer.

“We know that children can catch and spread COVID-19 like adults, but tend to be more likely asymptomatic, so harder to define,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

Many school districts across the state are planning more clinics at elementary, middle and high schools now that vaccines are approved for people ages 5 and above. People should call their local health departments or school districts for dates, times and locations.

The Bible Center on Corridor G in Charleston will offer a healthcare and vaccine clinic Thursday, Nov. 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., sponsored by the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department.

