More closures ordered by WV Governor Justice

In announcing the latest numbers of those confirmed with Coronavirus in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice said it was time to take more drastic action. For now, the popular tourist attraction known as the Hatfield and McCoy trails will be closed. And all lodges within state parks will be closed as well. In both cases, the risk of exposure from travelers was deemed to be too high.

“69 percent of those guests that are in our lodges, are from out of state. All of our positive tests now we know, have been people who have left the state and come back, or whatever like that,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

But state parks will remain open, and individual cabins will still be available. The state’s farmer’s markets remain open, and the state tourism website will now guide people to where they can get carryout meals, www.WVTourism.com. In other developments, there is a big push to get more people to donate blood to the American Red Cross, with more than 5,000 blood drives canceled nationwide.

“Donating blood is a safe process and people should be concerned about giving or receiving blood during this challenging time,” said Erica Mani, President, Red Cross of West Virginia.

The Attorney General’s office has now received at least 50 complaints about people or businesses price-gouging during the crisis and is investigating.

“If you see and instance of price-gouging, call out 1-800 number, 1-800-368-8808, and as different issues of supply come up let us know,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R) West Virginia.

The main goal is to keep people away from each other and to eliminate crowds.

“That is our power. That is our power. That is our power to stop this thing,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

“The Governor says he will not have a media briefing on Saturday or Sunday unless there is a major development. But his office’s website and the Health Department website will be updated with new information through the weekend,” Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

