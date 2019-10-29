More concerns as Murray Energy files for bankruptcy

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — Murray Energy, based in Saint Clairsville, Ohio, is the nation’s largest independent coal company. It has operations in several Appalachian states including West Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania. The Chapter 11 filing caught many by surprise, but industry leaders are pleased that Murray plans to continue operations and employment through the bankruptcy process.

“We’re very optimistic that they are going to pull through this. They’re doing some major and creative restructuring right now. But they have a very sound management team,” said Chris Hamilton, VP, West Virginia Coal Association.

But union leaders worry this could affect thousands of miners nationwide if the bankruptcy judge terminates their collective bargaining agreement with Murray.

“And it’s going to put all the pensions and all the health care of these employees at risk. And we’re talking about upwards of 100-thousand people here. So this is significant. It’s bad news,” said Josh Sword, President, West Virginia AFL-CIO.

All this comes as many in the U.S. Senate continue trying to pass the Miner’s Protection Act and another bill called the SLAP Act, which would protect workers pensions if their employers go bankrupt – irrespective of the industry.

“So we’ve got people who are going to lose their pensions, or reduced immensely, with no fault of their own. And we’ve got to fix that and we have a fix in place that would take care of that immediately,” said Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia.

But right now Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky is not bringing the miner’s pension bill up for a vote. Meanwhile, Murray founder Bob Murray, a close ally of President Trump, is stepping down as C-E-O as part of the bankruptcy restructuring.

“The Murray Energy bankruptcy comes at a bad time for West Virginia. Mountain State coal sales are down significantly from a year ago, and that means coal severance tax revenue is down sharply as well,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.