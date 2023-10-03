KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — More help may be coming to West Virginia State University, which has been shortchanged for decades.

Students and staff were shocked last week when news came to WVSU, that it was not properly funded for around 30 years.

West Virginia State is both a land grant university and a historically black college. Because of those designations, the state is supposed to match education dollars that flow in from Washington, D.C. But the cabinet secretaries say State was shorted by $850 million over three decades.

School leaders say that’s in the process of getting fixed.

“It’s surely an issue that concerns us. I think you can see the impact of the under-investment, just by looking at our campus, our infrastructure. And some of the other financial challenges the institution has weathered over the years,” said President Ericke Cage, of West Virginia State University.

Leaders at West Virginia State say the school has been properly funded in recent years. But the upcoming legislative session in January will be key to making sure all future matching funds are allocated. Governor Justice (R-WV) says that is a priority for him as well.

The letter from the Secretaries of Education and Agriculture is quite clear, saying the underfunding of WV State, “disadvantages the students, faculty and the community that the institution serves.”

They have offered to come to West Virginia to hold education funding workshops.