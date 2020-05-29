More flights to resume at Yeager Airport this summer

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – American Airlines will resume non-stop flights from Yeager Airport (CRW) to Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) and Ronald Regan Washington National Airport (DCA) starting July 7, according to Yeager Airport officials.
American Airlines paused the two routes earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is an important step to get the ball rolling again,” says Yeager Airport Director Nick Keller.
“We are happy to see the demand is there for American to bring these flights back to CRW.”
Yeager Airport asks customers to review COVID-19 guidelines when booking flights. For more on additional guidance and notice regarding COVID-19, visit Yeager Airport’s website.
