More GOP infighting in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W. Va. — (WOWK) — A lot of the fight centers on who supports or opposes Governor Jim Justice, who joined the GOP after first being elected as a Democrat. State Party Chair Melody Potter has removed Wood County Republican Chairman Rob Cornelius from office, after she says he referred to her as a quote, “disappointing liar” and a “prostitute.” Cornelius – who opposes Governor Justice – says state election law was violated.

“State Code 3-19 simply says that she cannot interfere on this basis. You can’t just simply nullify an election because your feelings got hurt or because Jim Justice told you to get rid of me. For Melody Potter, she’s got a legal situation where she’s put her own feelings over state law, and that’s a problem,” said Rob Cornelius, the removed Wood County Republican Chairman.

But, the is not the first internal Republican fight of the year.

“This Governor (Justice) is just the opposite of that. You can’t find him when something’s gone wrong,” said State Sen. Craig Blair, (R) Berkeley.

“It’s ridiculous. Totally ridiculous. Craig is trying to be a bully. He’s trying to yell,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

The Governor and Senate GOP leaders had a very public feud over education. But at least one political analyst believes it won’t turn off voters.

“That’s inside ball. They want to make sure that the government does what it’s supposed to do. That the roads get fixed, that their income tax checks get back on time, that they’re safe. I don’t think it will have any impact on the turnout of the election,” said Tom Susman, of TSG Consulting.

Still the latest fight between Party Chair Potter, and Wood County Chair Cornelius looks like it’s heading to court.

“Where does this stop? Clearly what she is doing appears to be illegal,” said Rob Cornelius.

Melody Potter declined our invitation for an interview.

“As this latest case appears headed for court, some Republicans tell me they are worried with the state primary now just ten months away,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.