More help for the Covid-caused unemployment in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With the help of the National Guard, “Workforce West Virginia” has now processed a huge part of the backlog in unemployment claims. In March alone, more than 90,000 people in the Mountain State filed for jobless benefits compared to slightly more than 3,000 a year ago.

“I very, very proudly can tell you, that in one day, yesterday, we processed 28,500 of those claims. So we’re catching up and we’re catching up really, really fast,” said Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia.

Meanwhile, the percentage of people tested here who have positive results for COVID-19 has dropped for the second straight day. Fewer than 4% of West Virginians tested are positive, while the national average is 8-10%. But people are warned not to let their guard down especially if not feeling well.

“If you do have disease in the next few weeks, that you treat it accordingly. So that means staying home, until your symptoms really are resolving. You’re feeling better. Until you’ve been at least three days without a fever,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, WV Public Health Officer.

On Monday, The National Guard says it delivered more than 3,000 meals to people in need – many of them seniors – across the state.

“State health officials also confirm they are setting up Saint Francis Hospital here in Charleston as a so-called ‘surge facility.’ It will be used in case the primary hospitals treating COVID-19 get overwhelmed with patients,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

