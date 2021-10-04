More improvement for COVID-19 numbers in West Virginia; youth concerns linger

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – For the most part, West Virginia’s COVID-19 numbers are showing great improvement, though some big concerns remain.

The Mountain State logged 846 new cases in the past day, with more than 12,000 active cases. Both of those numbers are down significantly from last week. On the other hand, the state now has more than 3,600 delta variant cases. And 20 percent of patients in hospitals were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, so people are urged to get a booster shot.

“That number would be way, way, way, way, way less than 20 percent I think, from what I’ve been told, if we had people running to get the boosters. We’re doing that, but we need to do it more and more and more,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Right now, people age 18 and older who are at risk of high exposure, or who have serious underlying medical conditions, can get a booster shot. Meanwhile the Governor read the home county, gender and age of the most recent 47 people to die from COVID-19. The youngest victims were 20 and 21 years old, with ages getting lower every day.

“And this virus is much less selective about who it infects. And we have seen children bear a brunt of these infections across the country. 27 percent of the new cases of COVID-19 are in pediatric-aged people,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

West Virginia currently has no outbreaks at churches, but has 69 schools with COVID-19 outbreaks.

“Later this week the Governor will announce more details of a plan to help hospitals recover from the financial devastation from COVID-19. There is a fund of 25 to 30 million dollars to help them out,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

