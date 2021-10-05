More improvement in West Virginia COVID-19 numbers; pleas for booster shots

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — With lots of testing and vaccination clinics going on, COVID 19 numbers are improving in West Virginia.

864 cases were reported in the past day, with 11,348 active cases. Both of those numbers continue to drop significantly. 890 people are in hospitals with COVID-19, but that’s a 12% drop from last week’s high.

Vaccination and testing sites continue to be very busy.

“I’m here to get the COVID test. That way I can find out of I have COVID. I was around someone who was exposed to COVID. So, I just wanted to make sure that I’m okay, and that I don’t be around other people and make anyone else sick,” said Sam Bays, who was tested for COVID-19.

“I am getting re-tested for COVID to make sure that I haven’t picked it up anywhere. I’ve been vaccinated, but it’s for my mom, 89. I want to make sure that I don’t bring anything into her, so,” said Mark Dawson, who was tested for COVID-19.

West Virginia Health Right is testing an average of 300 people per day, plus approximately 40 vaccinations at each clinic. And people age 18 and over, who are at high risk for COVID exposure or have serious underlying medical conditions, are urged to come in for booster shots.

“Oh we’d really like people to come in and get their boosters if they are eligible. We are seeing more booster shots, than first and seconds. But we are still getting some first and second doses as well.,” said Larry Snidow, RN, from West Virginia Health Right.

Right now, only Pfizer has an authorized booster. Moderna and Johnson and Johnson still need federal approval.

As of today, more than 24,000 West Virginians have received a booster shot. And while that may sound like a lot, it represents less than 2-percent of the people who are eligible for a booster.