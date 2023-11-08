CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There is more, new information out concerning the lawsuit over conditions at jails and prisons in West Virginia.

The governor confirms there is a follow-up investigation and it is known that two recent and two former corrections leaders were either asked to resign or were fired from their positions.

The focus of the lawsuit are conditions at the Southern Regional Jail, as they represent similar conditions at all other jails and prisons in the state. Inmates say overcrowding and under staffing has led to unsafe conditions, even deaths. On Monday, a partial settlement was offered in the case regarding the state insurance policy of the four former corrections leaders who left.

The governor’s office discussed the settlement with outside counsel and state insurance officials.

“And really we had people that purposefully you know, covered stuff up. And we have tried and are still looking, you know that if we can find others, that did exactly that, we will terminate them,” Gov. Jim Justice (R-WV) said.

“We believe we have a good leadership team in place. They have been directly charged by the governor with getting whatever problems are down there, corrected,” Brian Abraham, Gov. Justice’s Chief of Staff, said.

Tomorrow, there will be a hearing on the proposed partial lawsuit settlement, before U.S. District Court Judge Frank Volk in Beckley. At that point, it may get brought up what monetary damages the state may have to pay to improve conditions for inmates. The hearing is on Thursday at 12:30 p.m.

While the focus has been on the Southern Regional Jail, this lawsuit could lead to changes and more expenditures at all jails and prisons in West Virginia.