More legal troubles for West Virginia Gov. Justice & companies

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Governor Justice is once again in the legal cross-hairs. Siemens Financial Services is asking Greenbrier County to seize nearly 3 million dollars from the Governor, for work done for his company Southern Coal.

"And the people who hold that judgment and are attempting to seize assets on it, and they go to the point of doing this, it's a serious matter. Because normally business practices, you don't want things to escalate this level," said attorney Harry Bell, a legal analyst.

Also, this week, the Federal Court in West Virginia accepted a deal where Jim Justice and his son Jay agree to make $1.2 million dollars in payments from another Justice company. And a lien in Logan County could soon lead to the seizure of more Justice assets there. Attorney Bell says it's snowball effect:

"There's certainly questions when there are legitimate and valid debts that are not paid timely... but frankly if you are seeing it, across numerous lines, numerous companies, that is a real concern for any business person," said attorney Harry Bell.

So does all this become a distraction to the person trying to run the state?

"I think the public has a right to be concerned when you see your governor engaged in financial dealings and issues and litigation that is taking up his time," Harry Bell said.

And the finances of Justice's pro golf tournament at the Greenbrier Resort continue to be scrutinized by the U.S. Department of Justice and the IRS.

Also among the Governor's legal troubles, is a pending lawsuit that would require the governor to live in the seat of government - which is Charleston - as specified in the state Constitution. A ruling in that case is pending.