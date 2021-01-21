More mixed numbers for COVID-19 in West Virginia; demand for vaccines way up

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As more and more West Virginians over the age of 65 are getting their COVID-19 vaccinations, a big change is coming. As of this coming Monday at 8 a.m., you will be able to go online on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website and sign up for a vaccination appointment.

“We’re trying to roll out the system with 65 and over right now, and we plan on talking more next week about how we use this system in a little more detail in some other ways to prioritize. So, you are right on target,” Secretary Bill Crouch, WV Department of Health & Human Resources.

So, instead of using just age as the main criteria, the computer should be able to factor in people with other high-risk factors, including obesity, diabetes, and heart and lung disease.

“The real key for us is getting more and more vaccines. So that we can offer vaccines to all West Virginians, you know, across the board, but in a priority basis, you know, to include those other medical problems that do put people at higher risk,” said Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia COVID-19 Czar.

And getting more vaccines in West Virginia is a top priority. Governor Justice says within one hour of President Joe Biden’s inauguration Wednesday, the new White House COVID-19 Czar had phoned Justice.

“I told him, you know, how we need more and more and more vaccines. You know I’m sure that there’s a lot of people screaming the same stuff. But he heard me, and I think he heard me very well,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

West Virginia logged 940 new cases in the past day, with 14 new deaths The death total stands at 1,849. Active cases have now dipped below 26-thousand. While the priority is to vaccinate everyone 65-plus first, the governor says the state does not yet have enough vaccines for all of them.

“Governor Justice also announced today that as of Feb. 1, there will be community vaccination clinics for all highest priority, at-risk patients in every single of the 55 West Virginia Counties,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.