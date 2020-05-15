More organizations to reopen with fitness centers, gyms

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More organizations are now being included with the reopening of fitness centers, gymnasiums and recreation centers. Information from the governor’s office during today’s press briefing shows gymnastics, dance, cheer and martial arts groups will be able to reopen Monday, May 18, according to additional details on reopening.

The governor also reminded West Virginians to remain cautious as more activities, businesses and organizations reopen.

“Be prepared that if absolutely we get ‘blips’ on the screen, that are not good, we’re going to slow down, stop or pull back,” Justice says. “We continue to try as best we possibly can on the guidence of those experts to address this really fluid situation. I’m telling you there’s no playbook here; there’s no guarantee any of us have this absolutely down pat.”

Justice says the state’s cumulative percent positive test results continues to drop – this morning reported by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources at 2.03% He also mentioned the number of active cases in the states continues to drop as more people are recovering.

“It’s hard to argue the numbers, and it’s hard to argue how West Virginians have done because you have absolutely knocked it out of the park,” Justice says. “but as we go forward, we know we’re going to have set backs. That’s why we have strike forces and that’s why we have additional testing capability. We know if we sit still, we’re going to have an absolute meltdown. We’ve got to find a way to try to live with it.”

