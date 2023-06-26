CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia will receive more than $1.2 billion in federal funding to improve its broadband and cell phone service, according to a release from Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) office.

The total amount granted through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law’s Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program within the National Telecommunications and Information Administration is $1,210,800,969.85. The bill was structured so the states with the worst problems would be eligible for the largest grants.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For years, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has been trying to get a handle on broadband and cell phone gaps in the United States. West Virginia often underperformed most states, in part due to rugged terrain

The newest FCC maps show that more than 271,000 locations in the Mountain State have “Dead Spots” where there is no service. FCC commissioners even came to West Virginia to witness the problems first-hand.

Sen. Manchin earlier this month said, “I was up atop Canaan Valley one day, too, and said, ‘We got coverage. Your map says we got coverage, why don’t you make a phone call?’ And they couldn’t get any calls out. So, we showed them the maps were wrong. We started challenging all the maps, like, I say in 2015.”