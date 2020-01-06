More than 100 clergy members express support for Fairness Act

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Fairness WV is gearing up for what could be a big fight this legislative session. The group is attempting to pass the Fairness Act, a bill that would add sexual orientation and gender identity as a protected classes in West Virginia Human Rights Act and the Fair Housing Act.

On Monday, the group announced more than 100 clergy members have signed onto a coalition endorsing the bill.

“The fact that we have leaders of faith from throughout West Virginia shows that churches are moving forward… and sometimes the church is ahead of the population,” said Bishop Mike Klusmeyer, Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia.

A group of faith leaders spoke at the press conference, expressing their personal reasons for supporting the bill and also the reasons they believe their faith supports it.

“When we look at Jesus’ life and teachings, his life is all about love and I have to think that if he, if it were such an important issue as people think it was to him, that he would have said something about it,” said Pastor Jim Wicker, Cross of Grace Luthern Church.

Some republican lawmakers have already stated they will not support this bill, including Delegate Jim Butler, who said this in a statement to 13 News:

“I don’t know what the group of Pastors said in their press conference today and I don’t know why they would have chosen to support a bill that is anything but fair. This would be a law that gives special rights and protections to a particular group of people, while subjecting the vast majority of West Virginians to lawsuits that would be based on a perception…. not reality. I have spoken with many individuals in my community, some of them also pastors, who are very concerned, and, or, opposed to this concept. On at least one occasion those pastors have tried to make their concerns known to the Senate President, only to be ambushed by him and political activists. Again I want to emphasize that this bill is not about fairness, it is about granting special rights to a small minority of citizens.”

Senate President Mitch Carmichael hes held multiple round tables on the bill, he said last week at the legislative look ahead that he was unsure about this particular piece of legislation.