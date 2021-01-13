More than 100,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — State health officials report more than 100,000 West Virginians have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirms 37 additional deaths related to COVID-19. These deaths include an 81-year-old female from Wood County, a 75-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 70-year-old female from Brooke County, a 77-year-old female from Wood County, a 96-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 72-year-old female from Pendleton County, an 87-year-old female from Wood County, a 60-year-old male from Hancock County, a 54-year-old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 74-year-old female from Boone County, an 89-year-old male from Cabell County, a 72-year-old female from Logan County, an 88-year-old male from Ohio County, a 78-year-old female from Mason County, a 58-year-old male from Boone County, a 68-year-old male from Hancock County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 73-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 79-year-old female from Mineral County, a 73-year-old female from Ritchie County, a 77-year old-male from Hancock County, an 82-year-old female from Cabell County, a 74-year-old female from Hardy County, an 86-year-old female from Hampshire County, a 77-year-old male from Pleasants County, a 68-year-old male from Hancock County, a 76-year old female from Upshur County, a 77-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 45-year-old female from Wayne County, a 93-year-old female from Hancock County, a 73-year-old female from Lewis County, an 83-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 67-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old female from Marion County, and a 96-year-old male from Summers County.

A total of 1,671 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in West Virginia.

DHHR officials report 1,189 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the latest total number of cases to 104,392. Active cases have decreased to 27,982.

Health officials say 765 West Virginians are in the hospital with the virus, and 203 of those are in the ICU, with 104 patients are on a ventilator.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate is 9.09% and the cumulative positivity rate is 5.45%.

74,739 West Virginians have recovered from the Mountain State.

West Virginia continues to lead the nation in vaccinating citizens, with 100,696 of the first dose already administered to people and 16,434 people fully vaccinated.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says Pleasants County has moved back to red on the County Alert System map, and Mineral County has moved to orange. Other orange counties include Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Roane, Calhoun, Webster, Lewis, Tucker and Monongalia. Clay and McDowell Counties are listed as gold.

Number of COVID-19 cases per county: Barbour (1,129), Berkeley (7,688), Boone (1,239), Braxton (643), Brooke (1,680), Cabell (6,184), Calhoun (178), Clay (289), Doddridge (325), Fayette (2,079), Gilmer (510), Grant (896), Greenbrier (1,936), Hampshire (1,188), Hancock (2,228), Hardy (1,015), Harrison (3,789), Jackson (1,425), Jefferson (2,861), Kanawha (9,933), Lewis (677), Lincoln (962), Logan (2,018), Marion (2,612), Marshall (2,454), Mason (1,250), McDowell (1,102), Mercer (3,559), Mineral (2,270), Mingo (1,678), Monongalia (6,217), Monroe (759), Morgan (790), Nicholas (869), Ohio (2,931), Pendleton (413), Pleasants (698), Pocahontas (438), Preston (2,083), Putnam (3,399), Raleigh (3,400), Randolph (1,639), Ritchie (469), Roane (375), Summers (589), Taylor (861), Tucker (405), Tyler (455), Upshur (1,203), Wayne (2,025), Webster (201), Wetzel (848), Wirt (273), Wood (5,902), Wyoming (1,353).