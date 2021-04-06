More than 1,500 new WV businesses registered in March

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – More than 1,500 new businesses across the Mountain State were registered in March 2021, according to the Secretary of State’s office.

Secretary of State Mac Warner says his office registered 1,556 new businesses last month, and a total of 13,906 new businesses within the past 12-month period of April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021.

Warner’s office says Summers County leads in the percentage of business growth for both March 2021 and the past 12 months, with a 2.49% increase and an 18.36% growth respectively. The county registered 14 new businesses in March.

According to the Secretary of State’s office, Wayne, McDowell, Lincoln and Mason counties also saw “notable growth” in March with Wayne County registering 24 new businesses (2.2% growth), McDowell registering 10 (2.06% growth), Lincoln county registering seven (1.93% growth) and Mason County registering 12 (1.79% growth).

This month, all 55 counties reported some percentage of business growth, with Ritchie county reporting the smallest increase with a .23% growth and three new businesses, however, the county began the month with 432 total businesses and ended the month with 433 total businesses.

Warner says nearly all business filings can be completed through the online business portal. The office’s online Enterprise Registration and Licensing System also allows 24-hour access to online services regarding registrations as well as filings related to notaries, charitable organizations, professional fundraisers, private investigators, trademarks, athlete agents, and other organizations. Immediate assistance is also available through the Business & Licensing Division at 304-558-8000.