More than 150K West Virginians recovered from COVID-19

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says active cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State are continuing to drop. Today, the number is reported at 6,077, down by more than 200 in the past 24 hours.

Health officials also say the state has now surpassed 150,000 recoveries from COVID-19 with 150,048 West Virginians recovered from their illness.

The WV DHHR is also reporting 245 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours. The new cases bring the Mountain State to a total of 158,888 cases reported since the pandemic began. Health officials say 208 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with the virus, with 77 patients in the ICU and 34 on ventilators.

According to health officials, the state has confirmed a total of 1,624 variant cases. That total includes 1,380 cases of the U.K. variant, five cases of the South African Variant, seven cases of the Brazillian Variant and 232 cases of the California Variant.

COVID-19 data for West Virginia as of May 18, 2021 (WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR says one more West Virginian has died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to a total of 2,763 deaths.

Health officials confirmed the death of an 87-year-old female from Jefferson County.

The state has received a total of 2,845,385 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, up by only 3,258 test results from Monday. The low number of new tests brings the state’s current daily positivity rate to 7.52%. The cumulative rate remains at 5.13%.

WV County Alert System Map for May 18, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System map, Hampshire County has moved down to orange, while Nicholas County is now in red. The counties listed in orange along with Hampshire County include Berkeley, Morgan, Randolph, Wetzel, Pleasants, Calhoun, Clay, Mercer, Mingo, Boone and Putnam counties.

Gold counties on today’s map include Wayne, Lincoln, Raleigh, Greenbrier, Webster, Braxton, Wirt, Doddridge and Tyler counties. Marion, Harrison, Wood, Jackson, Cabell and Logan counties are in yellow.

The remaining 27 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county:

Barbour (1,456), Berkeley (12,483), Boone (2,070), Braxton (951), Brooke (2,199), Cabell (8,748), Calhoun (366), Clay (535), Doddridge (608), Fayette (3,463), Gilmer (868), Grant (1,284), Greenbrier (2,833), Hampshire (1,871), Hancock (2,815), Hardy (1,535), Harrison (5,806), Jackson (2,142), Jefferson (4,637), Kanawha (15,059), Lewis (1,233), Lincoln (1,495), Logan (3,165), Marion (4,488), Marshall (3,483), Mason (2,012), McDowell (1,578), Mercer (4,919), Mineral (2,875), Mingo (2,615), Monongalia (9,242), Monroe (1,147), Morgan (1,196), Nicholas (1,758), Ohio (4,232), Pendleton (704), Pleasants (916), Pocahontas (667), Preston (2,906), Putnam (5,203), Raleigh (6,850), Randolph (2,660), Ritchie (715), Roane (639), Summers (827), Taylor (1,232), Tucker (530), Tyler (724), Upshur (1,893), Wayne (3,128), Webster (501), Wetzel (1,362), Wirt (428), Wood (7,826), Wyoming (2,010).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Brooke County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Weirton Salvation Army, 794 Cove Road, Weirton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

1:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Wellsburg Banquet Hall, 12th Street, Wellsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department (Administration Building), 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Marshall County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Goodwill Store (beside Piggly Wiggly), 303 3rd Street, Point Pleasant, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mingo County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV

Morgan County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV

For additional free COVID-19 testing opportunities across the state, please visit the WV DHHR website.